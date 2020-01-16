XPO Logistics (XPO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics (XPO) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.82, close to its 52-week high of $86.47.

Schneeberger has an average return of 26.2% when recommending XPO Logistics.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is ranked #445 out of 5799 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XPO Logistics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $89.78.

The company has a one-year high of $86.47 and a one-year low of $45.73. Currently, XPO Logistics has an average volume of 692K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XPO in relation to earlier this year.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Transportation and Logistics segments. The Transportation segment includes freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truck load, and global forwarding services.