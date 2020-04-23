XPO Logistics (XPO) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics (XPO), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XPO Logistics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.71, representing a 39.2% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

XPO Logistics’ market cap is currently $5.57B and has a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XPO in relation to earlier this year.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.