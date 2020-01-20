XPO Logistics (XPO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics (XPO) on January 15 and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.64, close to its 52-week high of $96.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

XPO Logistics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.46, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

XPO Logistics’ market cap is currently $8.74B and has a P/E ratio of 28.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XPO in relation to earlier this year.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Transportation and Logistics segments. The Transportation segment includes freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truck load, and global forwarding services.