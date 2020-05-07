Xperi (XPER) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Xperi (XPER) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.5% and a 23.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xperi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50.

Based on Xperi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.52 million and GAAP net loss of $16.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $204 million and had a net profit of $82.76 million.

Xperi Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. It operates through the following two segments: Product Licensing and Semiconductor & IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment comprises of audio and imaging businesses, which licenses through the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. The Semiconductor & IP Licensing segment licenses semiconductor packaging and interconnects technologies and associated intellectual property. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.