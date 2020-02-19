Xperi (XPER) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Xperi (XPER) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 78.6% success rate. Steves covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Xperi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.50, representing a 96.6% upside. In a report issued on February 4, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Xperi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $82.76 million.

Xperi Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing innovative audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. It operates through the following two segments: Product Licensing and Semiconductor & IP Licensing.