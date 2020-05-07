Xperi (XPER) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Xperi (XPER) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Xperi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, a 64.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.08 and a one-year low of $9.02. Currently, Xperi has an average volume of 722K.

Xperi Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. It operates through the following two segments: Product Licensing and Semiconductor & IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment comprises of audio and imaging businesses, which licenses through the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. The Semiconductor & IP Licensing segment licenses semiconductor packaging and interconnects technologies and associated intellectual property. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.