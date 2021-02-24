Xperi (XPER) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Xperi (XPER), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.03, close to its 52-week high of $22.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 59.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and Cinemark Holdings.

Xperi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

Based on Xperi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $203 million and GAAP net loss of $29.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.87 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.61 million.

Xperi Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. It operates through the following two segments: Product Licensing and Semiconductor & IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment comprises of audio and imaging businesses, which licenses through the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. The Semiconductor & IP Licensing segment licenses semiconductor packaging and interconnects technologies and associated intellectual property. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.