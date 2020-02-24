Xperi (XPER) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Xperi (XPER), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.5% and a 39.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xperi with a $30.50 average price target, which is a 58.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Xperi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $82.76 million.

Xperi Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. It operates through the following two segments: Product Licensing and Semiconductor & IP Licensing.