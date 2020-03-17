XPEL (XPEL) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on XPEL (XPEL) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 40.1% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on XPEL is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Based on XPEL’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.03 million.

XPEL, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.