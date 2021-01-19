Xoma (XOMA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Xoma (XOMA) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Xoma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

Xoma’s market cap is currently $440.1M and has a P/E ratio of -30.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.