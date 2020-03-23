Xoma (XOMA) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Xoma (XOMA), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -25.1% and a 20.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xoma with a $29.50 average price target, which is a 90.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Xoma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOMA in relation to earlier this year.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.