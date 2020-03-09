Xoma (XOMA) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Xoma (XOMA) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 41.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Xoma.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Xoma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOMA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.