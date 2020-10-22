Xilinx (XLNX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Xilinx (XLNX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 75.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.96, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Xilinx’s market cap is currently $27.19B and has a P/E ratio of 45.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.57.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

