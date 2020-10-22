Xilinx (XLNX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Xilinx (XLNX), with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 66.8% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.41, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $120.00 price target.

Xilinx’s market cap is currently $28.03B and has a P/E ratio of 45.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.83.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.