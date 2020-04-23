Xilinx (XLNX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Buy rating on Xilinx (XLNX) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 69.8% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Brooks Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.88, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Based on Xilinx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $723 million and net profit of $162 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $800 million and had a net profit of $239 million.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.