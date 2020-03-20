Xilinx (XLNX) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Hold rating on Xilinx (XLNX) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.75, close to its 52-week low of $67.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Western Digital, and Seagate Tech.

Xilinx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.93, implying a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $141.60 and a one-year low of $67.68. Currently, Xilinx has an average volume of 3.83M.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.