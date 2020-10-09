Xilinx (XLNX) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Xilinx (XLNX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

Xilinx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.88, a -5.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $107.50 price target.

Based on Xilinx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $727 million and net profit of $93.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $850 million and had a net profit of $241 million.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.