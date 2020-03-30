Xilinx (XLNX) Receives a Hold from Citigroup

In a report released today, Christopher Danely from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Xilinx (XLNX), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.22, close to its 52-week low of $67.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Danely is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 52.3% success rate. Danely covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, and Microchip.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.07, implying a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Based on Xilinx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $723 million and net profit of $162 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $800 million and had a net profit of $239 million.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.