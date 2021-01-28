Xilinx (XLNX) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Xilinx (XLNX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Hold with an average price target of $144.50, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $154.93 and a one-year low of $67.68. Currently, Xilinx has an average volume of 3.73M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.