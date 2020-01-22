Xerox (XRX) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Brian Anderson- January 22, 2020, 9:04 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Cabral from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Xerox (XRX), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 82.6% success rate. Cabral covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Pure Storage.

Xerox has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.67.

Based on Xerox’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.2 billion and net profit of $221 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.53 billion and had a net profit of $137 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Xerox Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm through its subsidiary provides printing and digital document products and services. The company was founded on March 11, 2019 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

