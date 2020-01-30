Xerox (XRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on January 28, Matthew Cabral from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Xerox (XRX), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 67.9% success rate. Cabral covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Pure Storage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xerox is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.50.

The company has a one-year high of $39.47 and a one-year low of $27.25. Currently, Xerox has an average volume of 2.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Xerox Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm through its subsidiary provides printing and digital document products and services. The company was founded on March 11, 2019 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.