Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Busby maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) on May 13 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Busby is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 62.5% success rate. Busby covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, a 199.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.05 million and GAAP net loss of $18.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.79 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.18 million.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

