Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.7% and a 37.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Selecta Biosciences, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xeris Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More on XERS: