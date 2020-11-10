Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.1% and a 32.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Revance Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.03 million and GAAP net loss of $24.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $297K and had a GAAP net loss of $34.39 million.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

