Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 38.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $265.2M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.27.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.