Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Leerink Partners and RBC Capital gave Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.1% and a 35.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Magenta Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $10.67 average price target, a 134.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $241.9M and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.75.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.