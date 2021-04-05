Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Leerink Partners and RBC Capital gave Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 32.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Magenta Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67.

The company has a one-year high of $7.94 and a one-year low of $1.50. Currently, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.78M.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

