Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Catie Powers- January 22, 2021, 8:35 AM EDT

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 35.7% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $14.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.16 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.73M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts