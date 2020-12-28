Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Brian Anderson- December 28, 2020, 8:45 AM EDT

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Selecta Biosciences, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

The company has a one-year high of $7.69 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.68M.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

