Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.5% and a 36.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

The company has a one-year high of $12.94 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 649.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XERS in relation to earlier this year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.