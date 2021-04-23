Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.7% and a 32.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Magenta Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $10.67 average price target.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $257.3M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.48.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

