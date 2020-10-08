Xenon (XENE) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Xenon (XENE) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 43.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.00, implying an 87.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.45 and a one-year low of $7.00. Currently, Xenon has an average volume of 102.9K.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein, and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.