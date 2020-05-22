Xenon (XENE) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Xenon (XENE) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 46.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Xenon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50, representing a 60.0% upside. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Xenon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.33 million and GAAP net loss of $11.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.56 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein, and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.