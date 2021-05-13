Xenon (XENE) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman reiterated a Buy rating on Xenon (XENE) on May 11 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 48.2% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xenon with a $27.80 average price target, implying a 56.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, SMBC Nikko also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Xenon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.15 million and GAAP net loss of $12.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XENE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Michael R. Hayden, a Director at XENE bought 46,296 shares for a total of $134,258.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein, and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.