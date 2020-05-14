Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.75, close to its 52-week low of $6.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.0% and a 40.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.67.

The company has a one-year high of $22.74 and a one-year low of $6.28. Currently, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 1.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XHR in relation to earlier this year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

