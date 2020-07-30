Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

Brian Anderson- July 30, 2020, 9:25 AM EDT

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.60, close to its 52-week low of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 69.8% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Hersha Hospitality, and Pebblebrook Hotel.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.00, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $215 million and GAAP net loss of $36.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $294 million and had a net profit of $16.7 million.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

