Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) Initiated with a Buy at Maxim Group

Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) received a Buy rating and a $2.50 price target from Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.93.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 31.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenetic Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $39.00 and a one-year low of $0.93. Currently, Xenetic Biosciences has an average volume of 656.7K.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. The XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen, its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The PolyXen has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. Xenetic Biosciences was founded on and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.