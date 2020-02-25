Xencor (XNCR) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Xencor (XNCR), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Iterum Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xencor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00, representing a 41.7% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.33 and a one-year low of $27.75. Currently, Xencor has an average volume of 323.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XNCR in relation to earlier this year.

Xencor, Inc. engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.