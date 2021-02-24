Xencor (XNCR) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released yesterday, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xencor (XNCR), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 42.9% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Xencor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.50.

Based on Xencor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.37 million and GAAP net loss of $12.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.76 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.22 million.

Xencor, Inc. engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company was founded by Bassil I. Dahiyat and Stephen L. Mayo in August 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.