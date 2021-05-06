Xencor (XNCR) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Shrader from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Xencor (XNCR), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 40.8% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Denali Therapeutics, Gain Therapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xencor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.50, representing a 29.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.35 and a one-year low of $27.38. Currently, Xencor has an average volume of 223K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XNCR in relation to earlier this year.

Xencor, Inc. engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company was founded by Bassil I. Dahiyat and Stephen L. Mayo in August 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.

