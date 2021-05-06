Xencor (XNCR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and BTIG gave Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Berenberg Bank. Analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on Xencor today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 35.1% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xencor with a $53.50 average price target, which is a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Xencor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.85 million and GAAP net loss of $13.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XNCR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xencor, Inc. engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company was founded by Bassil I. Dahiyat and Stephen L. Mayo in August 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.

Read More on XNCR: