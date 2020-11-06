Xencor (XNCR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Xencor (XNCR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.20, close to its 52-week high of $43.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xencor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

Based on Xencor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.09 million and GAAP net loss of $35.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.03 million.

Xencor, Inc. engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company was founded by Bassil I. Dahiyat and Stephen L. Mayo in August 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, CA.