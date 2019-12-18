Xencor (XNCR) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xencor (XNCR), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xencor with a $40.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Xencor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XNCR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xencor, Inc. engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.