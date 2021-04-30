Xcel Energy (XEL) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Xcel Energy (XEL), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 65.9% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Sempra Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Xcel Energy with a $70.29 average price target, representing a -0.4% downside. In a report issued on April 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Based on Xcel Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.95 billion and net profit of $288 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.8 billion and had a net profit of $292 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XEL in relation to earlier this year.

Xcel Energy Inc. engages in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electricity. It generates electricity through nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric, wood/refuse, solar, and wind energy sources. The company sells to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in eight Western and Midwestern states.