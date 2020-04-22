Xcel Energy (XEL) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on Xcel Energy (XEL) yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Xcel Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $65.09, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $72.14 and a one-year low of $46.59. Currently, Xcel Energy has an average volume of 4.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XEL in relation to earlier this year.

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico. In addition, this segment includes sales for resale and provides wholesale transmission service to various entities in the United States. It also includes commodity trading operations. The Regulated Natural Gas Utility segment transports, stores, and distributes natural gas primarily in portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Michigan and Colorado. The All Others segment engages in steam, appliance repair services, nonutility real estate activities, processing solid waste into refuse-derived fuel and investments in rental housing projects that qualify for low-income housing tax credits. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.