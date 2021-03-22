X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 48.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals with a $18.25 average price target.

Based on X4 Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.84 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.