X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 53.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.40, a 109.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

X4 Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $206.8M and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.59.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.