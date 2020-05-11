X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) on May 8 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 45.6% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals with a $19.60 average price target, which is an 114.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $5.84. Currently, X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 64.65K.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.