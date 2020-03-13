X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Cowen & Co. gave X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.13, close to its 52-week low of $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.2% and a 19.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, a 172.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.93 and a one-year low of $7.87. Currently, X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 80.8K.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.