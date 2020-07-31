X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and H.C. Wainwright gave X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on X4 Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.40, which is a 131.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on X4 Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3 million and GAAP net loss of $11.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.87 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.